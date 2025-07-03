Mahrajganj (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a drug peddler with smack worth Rs 35 lakh, in a joint operation with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Shah Alam Ansari (30), a resident of Mahrajganj district, they said.

Circle Officer (Nautanwa) Jai Prakash Tripathi said, Ansari was intercepted en route from India to Nepal at the Danda head bridge near the Sonauli police station during a routine check.

Twenty-three grams of smack, estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh in the international market, was seized.

During interrogation, Ansari confessed to selling contraband to youths and admitted to being a key supplier of drugs in the area. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.

