Bareilly (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in two huts in a village under Baheri tehsil here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Uttarasiya Maholiya village when Dilshad's hut caught fire, they said.

Baheri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ratnika Srivastava said the girl, identified as Alisma, was sleeping inside her hut when the fire broke out. She could not be rescued and died in the blaze.

All household items were also destroyed in the blaze, the SDM said.

The officials said a tehsildar conducted a spot inspection, and a revenue officer assessed the extent of the loss.

Police is probing the matter to ascertain the cause of fire, they said, adding that the body has been sent to Bareilly for post-mortem.

