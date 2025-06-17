Bhadohi (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) At least five people received burn injuries on Tuesday when a high-tension power line fell on a transformer in a village of this district, officials said.

The incident took place around 10 am at Haibatpur in the Aurai area when the electricity wire snapped and fell on a transformer installed in a field, resulting in high-voltage current surging through several connected houses, said A K Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

A team led by junior engineer Pancham Ram immediately reached the spot and disconnected the power supply, said Singh, who is posted in Gyanpur.

“Around 10 people received electric shocks. Five of them — Akash Saroj (19), Uma Shankar Maurya (32), Ravi Shankar Maurya (30), Muneeb (34), and Anil Saroj (36) — sustained injuries and were admitted to the community health centre. All are stated to be out of danger,” Pancham Ram said.

The sudden surge also damaged electrical appliances in homes within a 500-metre radius of the transformer, he said.

The junior engineer added that some other villagers fell to the ground after receiving minor shocks.

Power department officials said efforts were underway to restore electricity supply in the village.

