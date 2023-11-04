Bhadohi (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Saturday sentenced former minister Vijay Mishra to 15 years of imprisonment in a 2014 rape case, officials said.

The court of judge Subodh Singh convicted Mishra and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh, half of which will be given to the victim, District Government Counsel Dinesh Kumar Pandey said.

In 2014, Mishra raped the woman who was hired to perform at political rallies, according to police.

The woman reported the matter in October 2020, a few months after Mishra was arrested in another case, and an FIR was registered in the case, they said.

In her complaint, the victim said Mishra raped her on several occasions, police said.

Mishra, a four-time MLA from the Gyanpur constituency in Bhadohi district, has over 83 cases registered against him. He is currently lodged in Agra Central Jail

Police said this is the first case in which Mishra has been convicted.

Mishra was elected thrice from the constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket and once when fielded by the Nishad Party in 2017.

