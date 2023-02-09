Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, beginning here on Friday, will see 34 sessions during the three-day event, including on investment, manufacturing, tourism and sustainable development.

In a release on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government said of these 34 sessions, 10 sessions will be held on the first day, 13 sessions on the second day and 11 sessions on the last day.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and prominent industrialists.

These sessions will include discussions on various topics, including UP designing and manufacturing in India for the world, Tourism leveraging cultural heritage for modern and progressive Uttar Pradesh, Sustainable development through renewable energy, and Advantage Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

It will witness the presence of Union ministers Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, G Kishan Reddy, RK Singh, Smriti Zubin Irani, Pashupati Kumar Paras and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state ministers AK Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Jaiveer Singh among others.

Partner country sessions of Singapore, Netherlands, Japan, the UK and Denmark, in the presence of the Minister of Denmark will also be held separately during the summit, as per the statement.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be attending the NRI award and cultural evening on the first day of the summit.

The summit will also see Union minister Piyush Goyal speaking at UP opportunities in excise and sugar industry session, Union minister Nitin Gadkari at e-mobility, vehicle and future mobility session, Union minister Hardeep Puri on reimagining cities as growth centre for new Uttar Pradesh and union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on decoding the investment potential of the support sector in Uttar Pradesh and its role in the one-trillion economy.

The closing ceremony will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and CM Adityanath.

