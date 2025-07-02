Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department has drawn up an infrastructure blueprint, with 10 major bridge projects under 'Setu Bandhan' and road building at Rs 1,111 crore from the Centre's money.

Funded by the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund, or CRIF, the project includes the construction of Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) and Rail Under Bridges (RUBs), according to an official statement issued here Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation will oversee the construction and development of the 10 proposed ROBs and RUBs, it said.

The projects will be selected based on parameters like train and vehicle unit, or TUV, and overall utility.

TUV, an indicator of the average number of trains and vehicles crossing a level crossing daily, helps prioritise areas with high traffic density for bridge development, ensuring infrastructure meets both present and future needs, the statement said.

Notably, at the end of the last financial year, the Centre approved 10 bridge projects, each with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 50 crore, according to the statement.

The construction is scheduled to begin in the current financial year.

According to the statement, the CRIF will also be used for the construction of bypasses, ring roads, service lanes alongside national highways, and the widening and strengthening of roads, especially those spanning 10 km or more.

For the projects, the Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a plan, approving Rs 136 crore, at the end of the last financial year.

Land acquisition and utility shifting for these projects will be carried out by the state government, the statement added.

