Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) A cleanliness drive was held across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in preparation for the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, officials said.

A statewide campaign saw widespread participation from public representatives, government officials, employees and the general public.

As per a press statement, the initiative focused on cleaning statues of Dr Ambedkar and other national heroes located in parks, monuments, squares and public spaces in all 75 districts of the state.

In Varanasi, Chandauli and Ghazipur, cleanliness drives were conducted in numerous village panchayats and wards.

Cleaning was also done in Jaunpur, Aligarh, Pratapgarh, and Shahjahanpur. Activities included cleaning in village panchayats in Jaunpur, Ambedkar Panchayat Ghar in Aligarh, and painting or cleaning of Ambedkar Park and statues in Pratapgarh.

The Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation focused on Ambedkar Park and other key areas. A division-wide cleanliness programme was organised for the Prayagraj division, with multiple events in Prayagraj city and extensive participation from BJP councillors.

Similar programmes were held in Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts. A major cleanliness campaign was carried out in Ayodhya, targeting Ambedkar statues in slums, Ambedkar Park, Ambedkar Colony, and areas around major landmarks, including the Ram temple.

All districts in the Agra division conducted cleanliness drives, including repairs to fountains and lighting. Cleanliness drives were also conducted at numerous locations in both urban and rural areas.

In Jhansi, the Municipal Corporation cleaned the statue of Baba Saheb at Kachheri Square. In Etah, and Gorakhpur, statues of Baba Saheb and other great men were cleaned, with lighting arrangements made.

The Bareilly division conducted cleaning campaigns in all its Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Palikas and Gram Panchayats.

