Noida, Feb 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and developer Bhutani Infra-backed firm Bayview Projects on Thursday took possession of the land for the development of the Noida International Film City.

The film city, proposed to be built across 1,000 acres with the first phase covering 230 acres in Sector 21 on Yamuna Expressway at a cost of Rs 1,510 crore, is expected to be completed in eight years.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), said the dream of the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make an international film city is taking shape today.

Bayview Projects on June 27, 2024 signed a concession agreement with YEIDA for development of the Noida International Film City. The proposed site is located at Sector 21 on Yamuna Expressway, 4 kms from the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Talking to reporters Boney Kapoor said, "We will make it a world class film city, in which not only film makers of India but those from across the world should come and make films here. And at the same time in this film city, we will be having an institute where we will be training people. We will be having a retail outlet, we will be having a village, there will be a film museum also."

"There will be a lot of activities for people who come in. They will not get just to see the shooting part of it. In fact here they will get to see shooting part of it from close quarters," he added.

Kapoor further said it will also have a viewing gallery enclosed with sound-proof glasses for the people who come to see shooting. "There will be a world class golf course at the film city for the tourists which will have a day and night facility."

YEIDA CEO said all the formalities have been completed and "now work will begin. The laying of the foundation stone will be done before the inauguration of the Noida airport".

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, "The Film City planned near Jewar Airport is set to be a significant driver of Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth. We anticipate it will create 5-7 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly."

He further said teh Film City's success could pave the way for similar initiatives across various sectors in the state, as the Uttar Pradesh government remains committed to fostering industrial development and becoming a USD 1 trillion economy at the earliest.

The project would include film production studios, post-production units, and a commercial hub. It would also have a film institute that will offer training in filmmaking, acting, music, and cinematography.

