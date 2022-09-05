Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is bringing out a new policy with an aim to boost global competitiveness of the industries being set up in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Speaking virtually at the Ashwmedh Indian Renaissance- Elara India Dialogue 2022 here, Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh (UP) has the capability to become India's first state with USD 1-trillion economy.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

The government has set a target of lifting the state economy to USD 1 trillion by 2027, he said.

"We are bringing out a new industrial policy in accordance with the changing requirements of the market. one of the main objectives of this policy would be to promote global competitiveness of the industries being set up in the state," he said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

"UP is coming up as a model state in New India and it has the capability to become India's first state with USD 1-trillion," he said.

The chief minister said that the state has already implemented a plan to achieve the target of USD 1-trillion economy by 2027 and added that his government has carried out all the reforms required to take it to that level of economic growth.

The state government had last month signed a pact with Deloitte India appointing it as a consultant to achieve the stated target.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to make India a USD 5-trillion economy and many steps are being taken to achieve this.

He said that UP is one of the "fastest" growing states in terms of economic growth in the country and the state with such a large population will play a role in achieving this (USD 5-trillion economy).

The UP chief minister also said the state is emerging as an investment hub for data centres with many proposals coming for data centres.

The state has also been recognised as one of the main states for establishing a strong startup ecosystem, he said, adding that his government is planning to organise a global investors summit in January next year to attract overseas investors.

UP has attracted investment worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore in the last five years, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)