Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz' competition on February 4-5 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit.

The quiz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, an official statement said here.

The competition has three different categories - Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School). The winner in each category will get cash prize of up to Rs 80,000.

To register for the contest, a Google form has to be filled.

The Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held from February 10-12 in Lucknow. The initiative is a step towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1-trillion economy as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

