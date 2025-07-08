Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to plant more than 12.5 crore saplings in the state under the MGNREGA scheme following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the state government, the aim is not only to enhance greenery but also to generate large-scale rural employment.

This year's plantation drive will be carried out under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', blending ecological responsibility with emotional and cultural sentiment by encouraging people to dedicate a tree to their mothers, it said.

The highest 42 lakh saplings would be planted in Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by Sonbhadra and Hardoi.

A total of 1.89 lakh plantation sites have been identified across the state, with plant species selected based on local climatic and geographical conditions. The initiative ensures that plantation efforts are sustainable and tailored to each location.

In a special move to promote nutrition and health, each beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) will receive two drumstick (Moringa) saplings, known for their medicinal and nutritional value. This effort aims to enhance nutritional security for rural families, the official statement said.

The Department of Rural Development has been given the lead in implementing the campaign.

The success of the campaign will not be measured by plantation numbers alone, but by the survival and growth of the saplings. For this, arrangements for regular watering, tree guards, maintenance, and monitoring will be made under MGNREGA, the statement said.

