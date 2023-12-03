Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Security has been provided to Civil Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar whose brother Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar heard the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case in Varanasi on his request, police said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar in a letter to him said that his elder brother Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had passed an order to conduct videography survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex in 2022.

After the order was passed, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had received a hand-written threat letter in June, following which nine police personnel were deployed for his security.

The High Court had earlier issued orders for ensuring security for his entire family, Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar said in his letter to the SP.

He said a Popular Front of India (PFI) agent was arrested near his residence in Lucknow a few days ago, adding that he needed immediate security here.

The SP said police security has been provided to Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar at his residence here from Saturday.

