Pilibhit (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo abortion, police here said on Sunday.

On a complaint from the woman, a case has been registered at the Jehanabad police station, SHO Mridul Shukla told reporters.

The victim has alleged she was raped on the pretext of marriage, the official said.

When she became pregnant, she had asked the accused to marry her, the SHO said.

The woman claimed that she was taken to a private hospital here by him and she was forced to undergo abortion, Shukla said and added that a search has been launched to apprehend the man.

