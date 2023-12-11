Ballia (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons and committed suicide due to family disputes here, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Shashiikala (30) and her two sons Surya Rao (7) and Mitthu (4 months) were found in an orchard in front of their house in Devdeeh village while Shravan Ram (35) was found hanging from a nearby tree on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

It appears that the three were killed with some sharp edged weapon, he said.

Police has found a suicide note from Ram's pocket in which he said that he was committing suicide after killing his family due to family disputes.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

Ram's family members told police that a family dispute case was going on between him and his wife in a local court here.

On Sunday also the couple had a dispute on some issue after which this incident happened, police said.

The bodies have been sent for the postmortem, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)