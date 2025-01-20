Basti (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A man who allegedly planned his disappearance escape financial liabilities was apprehended from Mathura, police said on Monday.

City Circle Officer Satyendra Bhushan told reporters that Rajkumar Chaudhary (32) went missing on Wednesday last week. A missing person's report was filed after he disappeared from Kutiyaz Dhaba in the jurisdiction of Old Basti Police Station.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

"On January 18, 2025, Chaudhary was found in Mathura during an investigation" the CO said.

According to police, Chaudhary confessed that he owed approximately Rs 50 lakh to multiple individuals, which he had lost in trading. Unable to repay, he planned his disappearance. After dining at Kutiyaz Dhaba, he travelled to Sabdeiya Kala, abandoned his motorcycle, black bag and wallet by the roadside, and took an auto to Bareban.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

From there, he boarded a bus to Kanpur and later took a train to Prayagraj and then to Mathura, the police said.

An FIR was filed later at Old Basti Police Station by one of the individuals from whom Chaudhary had borrowed money. The complainant, Umesh Kumar Nishad, accused Chaudhary of embezzling funds.

The investigation revealed that Chaudhary had taken significant amounts from several people, including Rs 15 lakh from Nishad, Rs 11.5 lakh from Sarvesh, among others, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)