Bahraich (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A man in Ramgaon area here was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly hunting a peacock and a peahen, an official said. The arrest was made by a joint team of forest department and police, the official said.

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh told PTI that the forest department had received information about hunting of a peacock and a peahen on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

On this, the officers and employees of the forest department along with the police team reached Mukeria village under Ramgaon police station area, where a person named Hafiz Ali (60) was found with a dead peacock and a dead peahen in a sugarcane field.

The DFO said that the carcass of the dead birds were seized and the hunter was detained.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

After interrogation and investigation, it was found that the pair of was trapped by using a net. The accused has given a statement that he had killed the pair with the intention of eating them.

He said that however, the actual reason for the death of the pair of birds will be known only after the post-mortem examination report. A panel of three veterinarians has been formed, which will conduct the post-mortem examination of the dead peacock and the dead peahen on Wednesday.

Singh said that police have arrested Hafiz Ali by registering a case against him in Ramgaon police station under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 on the charge of hunting birds.

SHO of Ramgaon police station Alok Singh said that the arrested hunter will be presented in the court on Wednesday morning.

The DFO said that the national bird peacock is listed under the Schedule-1 in the category of highly protected wildlife. Peacocks have been kept in Schedule-1 category like wildlife like tiger, leopard, elephant and wolf.

He said that since the bird is listed in Schedule-1, hunting of peacocks has the highest punishment provision in the Wildlife Act as compared to other wildlife.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)