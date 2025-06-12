Latest News | UP: Man Sentenced to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old minor girl in 2023, a lawyer said Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2025 09:20 AM IST
Latest News | UP: Man Sentenced to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old minor girl in 2023, a lawyer said Thursday.

Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha convicted Usman Ali on Wednesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

If the accused fails to deposit the fine, he would serve additional two months of jail, Assistant District Government Counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

The incident took place on December 8, 2023, in the Shyam Deurwa police station area of the district, the lawyer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against Usman under relevant sections of the law, including erstwhile IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

