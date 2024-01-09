Baghpat (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A man who was missing after a case was registered against him five years ago has surrendered before a court here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Yogendra (45), a resident of Ibrahimpur Gaondi village, had been accused of assault by Ved Prakash and a case had been registered against him, they said. Ved Prakash had also accused Yogendra of threatening to kill him.

Police said Yogendra had left home on October 22, 2018, without telling anyone, after the case was registered.

On the orders of a court, a case against Ved Prakash and his sons, residents of the same village, was registered on a complaint from Yogendra's wife Rita on 28 April last year at the Singhawali Ahir police station for kidnapping and murder.

SHO Singhawali Ahir police station Inspector Jitendra Singh said during investigation, it was found that Yogendra was alive.

Yogendra, who had fled after the case was registered against him, was a taxi driver in Delhi and had married another woman, police said.

The SHO said after Yogendra was questioned, it was learnt that his family and that of Ved Prakash had an old rivalry.

Yogendra surrendered in the court on January 4 in the case filed against him by Ved Prakash and was sent to jail.

Rita said that she had neither talked to Yogendra since 2018 nor did she have any information about Yogendra's second marriage, according to police.

