Bareilly (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against the nagar panchayat chairman of Senthal and others on charges of extortion and issuing death threats, police said on Thursday.

A case was filed at Hafizganj Police Station on Wednesday against Senthal Nagar Panchayat Chairman Kamber Ejaz alias Shanu, Qamar and Tabish and 4-5 unknown persons, SHO Pawan Singh said.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

The complainant alleged that Shanu has illegally occupied fields belonging to him and demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion money for their return and also threaten to kill him, the SHO said.

Shanu, who won the Nagar Panchayat Senthal election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, is accused of using his influence to intimidate and threaten individuals, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)