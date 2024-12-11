Sambhal (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of different communities in which it was unanimously decided to remove loudspeakers installed outside religious places.

Officials said that religious gurus and maulvis were present in the peace committee meeting.

"We held a meeting with representatives of all the religions in which it was decided to keep the volume of loudspeakers as per guidelines. Everyone agreed that loudspeakers installed outside will be removed and kept inside the premises of the religious places," Additional SP Shrish Chandra told reporters.

Mufti Alam Raza Khan Noori, who attended the meeting, said that it was decided to follow the orders of the high court and the Supreme Court on loudspeakers.

"People of all religions were present in the meeting and everyone agreed to what was unanimously decided regarding loudspeakers," he said, adding the meeting was held by additional SP and Circle Officer, Sambhal.

Mahant Murali Singh of Chamunda temple said the meeting was held to ensure that the volume of loudspeakers should be as per norms and everyone agreed to it.

The meeting was held over two weeks after Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the city. Four people were killed and several were injured in the confrontation.

Earlier, an anti-encroachment campaign was conducted by a team of administration and police in Deepa Sarai area and illegal constructions were demolished. The same area has the house of Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that the anti-encroachment drive was conducted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)