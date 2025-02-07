Bareilly, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here sentenced six people to life in prison and fined Rs 65,000 each for the rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, an official said on Friday.

In 2001, a minor lodged a complaint for molestation against Niranjan Lal and Bhagwan Das in Kyoldiya police station area following which the accused were sent to jail, Additional District Government Counsel Swatantra Kumar Pathak said.

However, on November 5, 2008, Lal, Das, and their accomplices - Rameshwar Dayal, Pappu, Badal, and Kunwar Sen - raped the girl and killed her, the official said.

He said that her half-naked body was found in Lal's agriculture field the next day.

A case was registered against the six accused on November 8, 2008, Pathak said, adding that the post mortem report revealed evidence of brutality against the girl.

On Thursday, Special Judge Rakesh Tripathi found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced them to life in prison along with a fine of Rs 65,000 each.

