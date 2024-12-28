Barabanki (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Three woman were arrested here on Saturday for alleged drug trafficking and 750 grams of illegal smack were seized from their possession, police said.

According to police the seized contraband is worth Rs 75 lakh in the international black market.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan said the arrest were made under an ongoing campaign to curb crime and drug trafficking in the district.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Ram Sanehi Ghat, apprehended three accused Meena, Roshni, and Shivani, all residents of Kotwa Sadak, he said.

The seized items included 750 grams of smack and Rs 5,170 in cash. A case under Section 8/21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them, he added.

Further investigation revealed that the accused belonged to a family deeply entrenched in drug smuggling activities, Narayan said.

"Meena's husband, Jai Prakash Pathak alias Kinni, and her son, Shivam Pathak alias Golu, have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 1 lakh fine each by a court for their involvement in narcotics trafficking," the ASP said.

"Her other son, Satyam Pathak, is currently lodged in Barabanki District Jail on similar charges," he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to purchasing the illegal smack from Diwakar, son of Jagatram Mishra, and clandestinely selling it through the window of their house to avoid detection, the officer said.

