Mathura, Aug 1 (PTI) Traders reeling from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have sought relief measures on various fronts from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In this regard, the Vyapaari Kalyan Board has passed 15 resolutions, seeking relief for traders, the chairman of the board, Ravi Kant Garg, said on Saturday.

Also Read | Friendship Day 2020: From Aamir-Kajol in Ishq to Amitabh-Swini in Cheeni Kum, 6 Most Unlikely Takes on Dosti in Bollywood Films.

The proposals, passed in the presence of senior officials of different departments and members of the board, have been sent to the state chief minister with a request to give a green signal on them, Garg said while briefing reporters about the fifteen proposals passed in the virtual meeting, held on Friday.

He said the traders have sought 50 per cent relief in three months fee of schools and adjustment of actual three months (April, May and June) power bills instead of one-month power bill amid coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of August 1, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Loan on easy terms, interest relief and waiving taxes in mandis for traders and industrialists have also been demanded, he stated.

Inclusion of two industry and trade representatives in GST council, immediate GST refund of registered traders, relief to registered traders succumbed to COVID-19 have also been included in the proposals, Garg said.

According to the chairman, formation of "Mukhya Mantri Vyapaari Apada Rahat Kosh" for industrial establishments hit by natural calamaties and other risks has also been included in the 15-point demand sent to the chief minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)