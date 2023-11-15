Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their brick-laden tractor-trolley at Adalpur village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Joginder, Sanjeev, Shivam, Bhupendra and tractor driver Krishnapal worked at a brick kiln, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra, citing the statement of a resident of Vasundhara village in the Deorania area.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

Around 4 am on Wednesday, when they were travelling on the brick-laden tractor-trolley towards Baheri, an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind near the Adalpur village, Mishra added.

Joginder and Sanjeev died on the spot while the three others suffered serious injuries, Mishra said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the vehicle, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)