Varanasi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Two teenage brothers were killed after a wall near their residence collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Santosh Kumar Gautam (19) and Ankit Kumar Gautam (16), sons of Aditya Kumar Gautam, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Amit Kumar said the incident occurred in Bhatholi village when the brothers were returning from their fields, and a wall near their house collapsed. They got buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family.

In compliance with the chief minister's directive, the district administration has transferred a total of Rs 8 lakh — Rs 4 lakh for each deceased — from the State Disaster Response Fund to the family's bank account, the SDM added.

