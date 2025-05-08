Ghaziabad (UP), May 8 (PTI) A wanted criminal, who had escaped from a hospital while undergoing treatment for a bullet injury sustained during a police encounter, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Arkash, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was earlier held by a joint team of the crime branch and Muradnagar police in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

He was admitted to the district combined hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on his leg. However, around 6 am on Wednesday, he allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the hospital premises while undergoing treatment, police officers said.

Following his escape, multiple police teams launched a search operation and apprehended him again on Thursday, they added.

A fresh case has been registered at the Madhuban Bapudham police station under relevant sections for escaping from police custody, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Lipi Nagaich said a departmental inquiry has been ordered to look into the alleged negligence of the personnel assigned to guard the accused.

