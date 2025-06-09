Chandauli (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A woman and her four-year-old grandson died while another person was injured on Monday afternoon after a pickup van overturned and landed on their motorcycle here, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm near Pakdi village in Baburi area. Dadhibal Maurya, from Ahraura, was taking his daughter Sangeeta (48) and her grandson on his motorcycle to her in-laws' home in Mirzapur's Jamalpur, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Surya Prakash Mishraa said a pickup van coming from the opposite direction lost control and overturned onto their motorcycle, killing the woman and the child on the spot while the man was rushed to Chakia Community Health Centre and is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

