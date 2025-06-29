Jhansi (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A woman travelling by train from Bhusaval to Mathura gave birth to a baby girl at Jhansi railway station on Sunday, officials said.

Monika Bhosale, a passenger in the general coach of the Sachkhand Express, began experiencing labour pains while travelling in the train, Assistant Public Relations Officer of Jhansi Railway Division Pradeep Sunele said.

Upon receiving the information, health workers from the Railway Hospital, along with a lady constable from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), promptly attended to her. The train, which had reached platform number 5, was halted as the woman was safely alighted. She subsequently delivered a healthy baby girl on the platform itself, Sunele said.

Although Bhosale was initially keen on continuing her journey, railway medical staff persuaded her to seek medical attention. As a precaution, both mother and newborn were admitted to the Railway Hospital in Jhansi, where they are reported to be in good health.

