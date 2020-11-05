New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh has topped the rankings of aspirational districts by government think-tank Niti Aayog for September.

Bokaro and Purbi Singhbhum (both in Jharkhand) have been placed at second and third positions, respectively, the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) has been ranked fourth.

The rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas during September.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the rankings.

The aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

