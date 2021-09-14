New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) US-based real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has appointed Indian-origin Siddharth Taparia as its Chief Marketing Officer.

With immediate effect, Taparia will be responsible for the company's global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide, JLL said.

Also Read | Karnataka TET Result 2021 Declared by At schooleducation.kar.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

"As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology transformation and increasing commercial real estate outsourcing, Siddharth's proven success as an innovator and strategic marketer will be instrumental in positioning JLL's full capabilities to the market," JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich said.

Prior to JLL, Taparia was the Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Corporate Brand and Experience Marketing at SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software.

Also Read | Met Gala 2021 Best-Dressed List: From Kim K to JLo, Here’s What Celebs Wore on Fashion’s Biggest Night.

During his career to date, he has held several leadership positions across marketing, strategy, consulting, product management, and mergers and acquisitions.

"JLL's opportunity to have an outsized impact on delivering workplace flexibility and technology-enabled commercial real estate and sustainability solutions has never been greater," said Taparia.

Taparia is currently based in Dallas. He earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal before moving to the United States to earn his master's degree from Texas A&M University.

JLL, listed on the NYSE, is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of USD 16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021.

JLL is present in India. JLL India is one of the leading players in commercial real estate and facility management services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)