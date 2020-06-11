Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises.

The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organisations with optimal safety and security for their workforce and enabling business continuity for the organisation, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

COVID-19 has irrevocably changed how society would operate, and that would be especially true for today's businesses, it noted.

UST Global has designed a modular approach to help companies manage the essential steps for returning employees to the workplace and support everyone's health and safety while aiding business continuity for the organization, it said.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black, Assam Kuil Platinum on June 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

UST Global's approach helps companies create a roadmap, allowing them to prioritise groups of employees based on return-to-work need and risks, and then to monitor the workplace after they return, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)