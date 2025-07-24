New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday posted a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25).

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

Its revenues from operations rose 3 per cent to Rs 547 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 529 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, according to an exchange filing.

"Q1 FY26 has offered a strong start to the financial year both for UTI AMC as well as the mutual fund industry. At the company level, we have seen a notable growth in AUM and steady SIP inflows depicting a progressive curve in the last quarter," Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

As of June 2025, the total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at Rs 21.93 lakh crore. UTI Mutual Funds' quarterly average asset base was at Rs 3.61 lakh crore.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)