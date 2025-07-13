Dehradun, Jul 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the robbery of jewellery worth Rs 3.70 crore from a showroom in Bihar in 2024, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Mohammad Shakib, had been absconding since July last year. He was arrested from the Piran Kaliyar area of Haridwar district, where he was living under a changed identity, STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

The robbery took place on July 26, 2024, when six members of the Subodh gang stole jewellery worth Rs 3.70 crore at gunpoint from a Tanishq showroom located in the Khajanchi Haat area of Purnia district in Bihar, Bhullar said.

One of the accused, Chunmun Jha, was killed in a police encounter. Four others are currently lodged in jail, while Shakib had been on the run since the incident.

Bhullar said the Uttarakhand STF received information from the Bihar STF that Shakib was living in the Kaliyar police station area. Based on this input, he was traced and arrested.

It was also learned that Shakib, along with Chunmun Jha and other members of the gang, had killed a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar in 2021, for which he served a two-year jail sentence, Bhullar added.

