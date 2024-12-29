New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni on Sunday pitched for developing Auli, a popular ski resort destination in the state, as a world-class adventure tourist place.

Baluni, who represents Garhwal in Lok Sabha, said in social media posts that suggestions he received from skiers, coaches and those connected with the occupation during his visit to Auli have given him the belief that the Himalayan site can be developed as a major adventure sport hub.

The BJP leader said he is making efforts to organise world-level competition in Auli where skiers can also be provided training.

Baluni said he also wants to develop infrastructure for night skiing.

Tourists can also enjoy the sport and impressive sights, he added.

He noted that Indian ski-lovers in large numbers head to Europe every year, and said a grand destination for them and tourists will be developed in Auli.

The remarkable skiing slopes of the place will draw people from abroad as well, he added.

