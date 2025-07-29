New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 25.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 73.85 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 98.97 crore in the April-June period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from V-Guard Industries.

V-Guard's revenue from operations was Rs 1,466.08 crore, marginally down in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,477.10 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of V-Guard in the June quarter grew 1.6 per cent to Rs 1,373.07 crore.

The company's total income, which includes other incomes, declined marginally to Rs 1,471.33 crore in the June quarter.

Its Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said: "Topline growth for the first quarter of FY26 was subdued due to a weak summer season and last year's high base.

"Electronics and electricals segments registered moderate growth while the durables segment declined due to lower demand for summer categories," he said.

On the outlook, Chittilappilly said he expects the demand to normalise in the coming quarters and continue to invest in brand building and capacity enhancement.

"We have also initiated actions to merge Sunflame operations with V-Guard, which will fast-track realisation of synergy benefits," he said.

V-Guard had acquired the kitchen appliance company Sunflame Enterprises for a deal pegged at Rs 660 crore in FY23.

Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd settled at Rs 380.80 apiece on the BSE, down 1.58 per cent from the previous close.

