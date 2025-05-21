Chennai, May 21 (PTI) Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 99.5 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company had recorded a net profit of Rs 78.1 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. For the full year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 294.8 crore, up from Rs 250.4 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "We are pleased to close another year of strong and profitable growth, driven by our long-term strategy, Wriddhi. This success reflects our disciplined execution, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering sustainable water solutions across global markets."

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,167.6 crore, from Rs 942.4 crore in the year-ago period. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the total income stood at Rs 3,338.6 crore, compared to Rs 2,899.8 crore a year earlier.

"With a robust order book of Rs 137 billion and a balanced portfolio of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services, we have strong revenue visibility and stable cash flows. FY25 also marks our fifth consecutive year of ending net cash positive, highlighting our operational strength and financial discipline," Mittal said.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating long-term value through innovation, sustainable infrastructure, and strategic partnerships that contribute to a water-secure future," he added.

The Board of Directors, which met here today, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up ordinary equity share of Rs 2 each (200 per cent of face value) for the year ending March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

