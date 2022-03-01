New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported a 7.3 per cent jump in sales to 5,856 units in February.

The company had sold 5,457 units in February 2021, VECV said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y33s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched.

Total domestic sales of Eicher-branded commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 5,093 units, as against 4,825 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5.6 per cent, it added.

The company further said exports of Eicher-branded CVs last month stood at 652 units as compared to 510 units in February 2021, a jump of 27.8 per cent.

Also Read | Tesla Offers Free EV Charging in Several Countries Around Ukraine Following Russian Invasion: Report.

Sales of Volvo-branded CVs were at 111 units, as compared to 122 units in the same month last year, a dip of 9 per cent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)