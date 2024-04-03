New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has expanded its annual alumina refining capacity to 3.5 million tonnes at its Lanjigarh unit in Odisha.

The alumina refining capacity earlier was 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

It plans to further increase alumina refining capacity to 5 MTPA, besides increasing aluminium production capacity to 3 MTPA from 2.37 MTPA at present, the Vedanta Group company said.

Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said: "We expanded the capacity, which strengthens our raw material security and reduces costs for our Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It is a significant step towards 100 per cent vertical integration and strongly positions us for sustainable growth within the global aluminium market".

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)