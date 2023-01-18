New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Vehant Technologies has received over Rs 90 crore order from the state-owned Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the supply and maintenance of dual view x-ray machines for passenger screening at airports.

"The order is for supply 219 dual view X-ray baggage scanning machines to be deployed within 8 months across 70 airports in India in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Trichy, Pune, Udaipur, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Prayagraj etc," Vehant Technologies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said it has deployed its products at several airports in the past as well. The new dual-view machines are designed and manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative of the government.

The latest product provides a dual view of scanned baggage. It gives both vertical and horizontal views of the screened luggage. The dual view provides more efficient and quick identification to the operator, it said.

Kapil Bardeja, CEO, Vehant Technologies, said, "The machines are to be deployed within 8 months across 70 airports in India. However, we aim to complete the order ahead of time".

Noida-based Vehant Technologies focuses on the development of smart security solutions for corporate and industrial purposes.

