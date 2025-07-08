Khargone (MP) Jul 7 (PTI) Police have arrested four people, including the owner of a tractor showroom, in Burhanpur in connection with the recent murder of a youth from Nagpur in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a police said on Monday.

Tractor showroom owner Sawant alias Ritesh Patil is accused of "contract killing" of 32-year-old Chetan Amodkar. He allegedly killed Amodkar after the latter found out about his affair with a female employee, they said.

Amodkar also worked in Sawant's tractor showroom.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena told reporters that Sawant, Chandan Jamre, Khum Singh Tadole and Sanjay Dabar have been arrested in the case of Amodkar's murder.

Sawant allegedly gave a "contract" of Rs 1 lakh each to Khum Singh and Chandan to kill Amodkar. The SP said that as per the plan Amodkar was taken to the forest and killed by strangulating him with a towel.

His body was found near a forest department nursery in Chainpur police station area on May 6 and his motorcycle was also parked there.

So far, the woman has not been found to be connected to the murder, police said.

