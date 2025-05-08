New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory regarding traffic regulations and road diversions in the Saket Court Complex area on Friday due to the Bar Council elections scheduled at the venue, officials said.

Vehicular movement will be regulated between 8 am and 8 pm in the vicinity of the court complex due to an expected large turnout of advocate voters, they said.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

Traffic congestion is anticipated around the Saket Court Complex. Vehicular movement will be regulated on roads including Press Enclave Road, Pankaj Juyial Marg, Mandir Marg, and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar, the traffic police issued an advisory on X.

Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will be diverted from Hauz Rani T-point and Sheikh Sarai T-point on Press Enclave Road, it said.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

The advisory further suggested that commuters travelling from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar take an alternative route via Khanpur Red Light and MB Road.

Similarly, those coming from IIT Flyover have been advised to continue along Aurobindo Marg and take the TB Hospital Red Light route to reach Lado Sarai via MB Road.

The traffic police urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, avoid restricted zones, use designated parking spaces, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

People have also been advised to report any suspicious object or activity to authorities immediately, the advisory added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)