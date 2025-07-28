Tirupati, Jul 28 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said VIPs should limit their visits to the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to once a year, in the larger interest of common devotees.

Naidu made the remarks after offering prayers at the hill shrine along with his family members.

"For the convenience of common devotees, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested that VIPs should visit Tirumala only once a year to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara," said an official release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Naidu noted that although TTD has made commendable arrangements, the space and time available for darshan at the temple remains limited.

In this context, if VIPs visit Tirumala with their families only once a year, it will ease the pressure on temple management, he added.

Naidu urged all public representatives to adopt this practice in the interest of the general public.

