New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Drug firm Venus Remedies on Monday said it has received good manufacturing practices (GMF) certification from the Saudi drug regulator for its production facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) granted the certification which includes first-time approval for pre-filled enoxaparin syringes and general injection facilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder: Family Alleges Accused Was Demanding Property and Harassing His Wife.

The authority also renewed approval for Cephalosporin and Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid and lyophilised oncology drugs, after an extensive review and audit of the company's facilities, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 1.99 per cent up at Rs 163.90 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | National Science Day 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind 'Raman Effect'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)