New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Representatives of some Resident Welfare Associations on Thursday held a protest, led by former Union minister Vijay Goel, at Jantar Mantar here demanding a parliamentary debate on the menace of stray dog bites.

Addressing the protesters, Goel said all political parties should clarify their stance on the problem.

"There should be a debate in Parliament on the problem of stray dog bites," he added.

Goel claimed that nearly four crore people in the country suffer stray dog bites every year.

