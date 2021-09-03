New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times on the closing day of the subscription on Friday.

It received bids for 11,36,44,020 shares against 2,50,26,646 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 13.07 times, non-institutional investors 1.32 times and Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 1.09 times.

The Rs 1,895 crore initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was at Rs 522-531 per share.

Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 566 crore from anchor investors.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the National Capital Region and Kolkata. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers of the offer.

