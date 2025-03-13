Visakhapatnam, March 13 (PTI) YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday dismissed former MP V Vijayasai Reddy's remarks on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'coterie', calling them "ironic and politically motivated."

On Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy's future depended on freeing himself from a coterie that was allegedly misleading him.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

He warned that failure to do so would make the future "very difficult".

Amarnath countered that the so-called coterie consisted of dedicated YSRCP workers who had served the party for 15 years. He questioned whether such criticisms would have surfaced if YSRCP had won the last election.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

"There is no sincerity in these allegations, especially coming from someone who was once a close associate of Jagan Mohan Reddy," Amarnath said in a YSRCP press release, adding that Vijayasai Reddy's shifting political stance was evident in his recent statements.

He also accused the TDP-led government of "failing" to deliver on student and youth welfare schemes.

"The government has paid only Rs 700 crore out of the Rs 3,900 crore annual dues, leaving Rs 7,100 crore pending over two years."

Amarnath further claimed that the government was blaming YSRCP to "cover up its shortcomings."

Earlier, former minister K Govardhan Reddy also dismissed Vijayasai Reddy's comments, alleging that they were part of TDP's "diversion tactics" to shift focus away from YSRCP's successful formation day celebrations and the ongoing Yuvatha Poru (youth agitation) movement.

He accused Vijayasai Reddy of making "misleading claims", suggesting that his actions aligned with "Chandrababu Naidu's interests and hinted at a hidden agenda behind his statements."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)