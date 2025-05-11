Farrukhabad (UP), May 10 (PTI) Villagers created a ruckus outside the police station here after the body of a truck driver was found in a maize field in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

They allegedly placed the body outside the Jahanganj police station.

When the police used force to disperse the crowd, they allegedly indulged in stone-pelting response.

Police said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's father and further action is being taken.

