Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 3 (PTI): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine in Tirumala Hills has announced VIP darshan of the Lord to paediatricians and surgeons keen to render voluntary service at the temple-run child heart care hospital to come up here soon, an official of the temple said.

The paediatricians must be Hindus with 15 years of experience in dealing with all kinds of children's ailments, the official told PTI. He said those interested can provide their details at cmo.adldirector@gmail.com. The paediatricians would be provided free accommodation, free transport from Tirupati to Tirumala Hills besides VIP darshan at the temple, he said.

Child specialists willing to do service on remuneration would be offered payments as per the TTD regulations. However, the specialist cannot claim free accommodation, darshan or transport facility, he added.

