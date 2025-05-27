New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Vipul Organics on Tuesday said the construction work at its greenfield facility at Sayakha, in Gujarat is progressing at a rapid pace and the company aims to commence production from this plant in third quarter of this fiscal.

The facility has already received environmental clearance, building plan approval, and commitment approvals for resource availability including input water and CEPT support, from the respective regulatory bodies, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

"Looking at the speed of the progress at the Sayakha Plant, Vipul Organics is optimistic about commencing the Phase 1 production of pigment powder during Q3 of FY 2025-26," according to the company.

The construction work is progressing at a rapid pace. The civil work for the plant building is currently 60 per cent complete, with a target to finish the entire civil construction for Phase 1 around August 2025.

Also Read | What Is Regenerative Braking System, Installed in Electric Vande Bharat Trains? As Ashwini Vaishnaw Gets Unnecessarily Trolled, Know All About the Technology That Converts Braking Energy Into Electricity.

Construction of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has also commenced and is expected to be completed, along with the necessary infrastructure, around October 2025, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)