New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara on Wednesday said it will start daily direct flights between Mumbai and Dammam from March 1 as it continues to expand international services.

A320 neo aircraft will be deployed for the services on this route.

In a statement, the airline also said that it will resume operations between Mumbai and Colombo with daily flights from March 1 after a hiatus of nearly three years.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia with the addition of Dammam as the second city in the Kingdom, after Jeddah. Integral to the Saudi Vision 2030, Dammam is a key administrative destination that is home to the largest port in the Gulf and some of the major business headquarters," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

On Tuesday, Kannan said the airline will continue to expand and expects to have a total of 70 planes by mid-2024.

"The percentage of capacity deployed internationally has increased. We have 25-30 per cent deployed internationally... That is quite positive and a game changer for us," he had said.

